Control your TV with Sony's new PS4 Cloud Remote

Sony has a new device. It's meant for controlling media playback.

Called the PS4 Cloud Remote, it was developed with Performance Designed Products (PDP). It's essentially a programmable remote that can find and control your television, so you can easily change inputs, turn the volume up, and more, without having to grab a different device. From what we can tell, it's an update to another PDP remote for the PS4, which didn't have programmable features,

This new “cloud” version lets use adjust the buttons via the PDP Cloud Remote app for PS4, so that it can easily work with or control your favourite apps and streaming services, such as Netflix. Like the last model, the remote connects to your gaming console via Bluetooth. PDP is making the remote, and Sony is essentially licensing it, but it's packaging makes it look like an official PlayStation product.

As you can see, it has the logo and usual wheeled controller buttons. It also has dedicated playback controls. If any of this interests you, the device is available for preorder now on PDP’s website. It costs $30 and should release from 1 September.

You can also get it at GameStop and Amazon when it launches.