Sony has a new 4K TV flagship range, humbly called the Master Series, which consists of two models at launch.

The two models are the AF9 and ZF9 (or A9F and Z9F in the US). The first, which replaces the A1, is an OLED model, while the second sits above the ZD9 and is an LCD with direct LED backlighting. Both of them feature Sony's new X1 Ultimate processor, which offers "object-based HDR remaster" and "object-based super resolution". Ultimately, that means they should serve up a superior-looking picture.

Sony even partnered with Netflix on a calibrated mode that ensures the best settings - or "cinematic fidelity" - for viewing the streaming service's content. Another stand-out feature - just on the AF9/A9F model - is Acoustic Surface Audio+, a screen-vibrating sound solution that was first seen with the A1. It's been upgraded to include another center actuator and another sub, resulting in a 3.2 speaker array.

The OLED AF9/A9F is available in 55-inch and 65-inch versions. As for the LED-based ZF9/Z9F, it features Sony's X-Wide Angle technology, which helps with picture quality when you're watching the TV from the sides. It also has X-Motion Clarity, an upgraded version of its post-processing technology that's meant to smooth image quality. This LED set comes in 65-inch and 75-inch versions.

The Bravia Master Series TVs will be available this autumn. Sony will announce pricing details later.