Google Assistant finally arrives on Sony Android TVs

Sony has announced that Google Assistant is finally making its way to 4K HDR TVs with the Android TV OS. Google's voice-controlled smart assistant first launched on the Nvidia Shield in November last year, and at the time, Google said it would launch on Sony TVs "in the coming months". Seven months later, that promise has been honoured.

With Google Assistant on Sony Android TVs, users can access films, music and other content on their Sony TV, as well as control other Google Assistant-enabled smart home products connected to the same network. Playing movies is as easy as saying "play [movie title] on Google Play". You're not restricted to using Google Play, as other video and music services are available too.

Commands are issued through the TV remote, which has a built-in microphone. All you need to do is press the mic button at the top and ask for whatever you want. It doesn't have to be a command for the TV either, as you can also control thermostats, lighting, or any other smart home product that works with Google Assistant.

Google Assistant is rolling out to select Sony TV models in the UK today, with all compatible models getting it by the end of June. Compatible series include: AF8, XF90, XF85, XF80, XF75. Assistant will launch on Sony Android TVs in France, Germany, Spain and Netherlands later in the year.