Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up

Fresh from announcing its high-end 2018 TVs at CES 2018, Sony has now fleshed out some more of the 2018 Bravia range with the XF83, XF70 and XF75 sets.

Slotting in alongside the XF90, XF85 and XF80, the new XF83 features the 4K HDR Processor X1, the same as in the XF85.

It doesn’t have the variety of screen sizes you get with the X85 though, with the XF83 boasting only 60 or 70-inch models for those who want those specific sizes. You also get Android TV and it’s housed in a narrow aluminium effect frame with a stand that keeps all wires and cables hidden away.

The XF75, on the other hand, is available in 43, 49, 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch variants.

The XF70 and XF75 use the same 4K X-Reality Pro technology as in the XF80 across four screen sizes (43, 49, 55 and 65-inch). The XF75 supports HDR10 and HLG as well as Android TV but Sony has neglected to mention the HDR prowess of the XF70.

The Sony XF83, XF70 and XF75 series 4K HDR TVs will be available this spring. Pricing has not yet been announced.

