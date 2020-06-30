Sony has been synonymous with television hardware for as long as we can remember and is often at the forefront of new technologies. That now includes 8K, as well as OLED and, what it terms, Full Array LED TVs.

We're looking at its current line-up to help you choose between them. And, while we're not covering all available Sony TVs here - just its highlights - this list should help you choose your next set if you want to go Sony.

Here then are the Sony TVs you should consider in 2020.

Available now

Screen sizes: 85in, 98in

Full Array LED, 7680 x 4320 pixels, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Android TV 9.0

Sitting at the very top of Sony's TV line-up is the ZG9 Master Series 8K TV. It's not cheap, but if you want the very best, this is it.

Utilising a Full Array LED backlight, the ZG9 is able to switch off different zones of lighting to ensure that dark areas of the screen remain so, while brightness in the same image is unaffected. Indeed, in our own testing, we've found the Sony set to be one of the brightest out there.

It comes with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, as well as HLG for broadcast HDR from the likes of Sky and BT, plus Dolby Atmos support for audio. It runs on Sony's proprietary X-Reality Pro picture engine and has numerous other imaging bells and whistles too, not least in order to intelligently upscale all content, from standard to 4K, to make it looks its best on the huge display.

That's because there is little native 8K content around to enjoy on the ZG9 at present, so you'll spend the most amount of time watching HD or 4K feeds. This does them proud, though, and you can be safe in the knowledge that, when 8K sources start to appear, you are already ahead of the game.

The only issue with the ZH8 is it's being superceded in many respects by 2020's ZH8 (below). But, if you are after a mammoth 98-inch telly, there are few other options out there.

Available now

Screen sizes: 75in, 85in

Full Array LED, 7680 x 4320 pixels, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Android TV 9.0

A more recent entry into the 8K TV market, and also available at a slightly smaller screen size (75-inch), the Sony ZH8 is truly something to behold.

Like the ZG9 above, it uses a local dimming-style backlight, that switches LEDs on and off in zones behind the LED panel to ensure only the correct amount of lighting is used and in the right areas.

It too supports multiple HDR formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG. While Dolby Atmos audio support extends to its own built-in speakers, and also external soundbars and systems.

The ZH8 features a vibrating tweeter in the frame of the screen so directs audio from the action, rather than below like many rivals. And the set can be used as the centre speaker in a larger surround setup, to give you a no fuss home cinema experience.

Perhaps its biggest takeaway though, apart from the excellent 8K images and superb upscaling - as the ZG9 above - is its design. Even with the backlight, it is slim and has a narrow bezel to keep your eyes on the content rather than the TV itself.

If you want to get into 8K, this represents a relatively affordable way to do so.

Available now

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixel, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Android TV 9.0

OLED panels sit at the top of Sony's 4K offerings, with this 2019 Master Series set still one to look out for. The Master Series TVs are those that Sony's engineers believe present the best images as "creators intended" and therefore offer the most accurate, cinematic pictures.

Not only does the AG9 sport the common HDR formats, including HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG, it comes with a Netflix Calibrated Mode that, when activated, ensures supported Netflix content is played using settings determined by those who worked on the shows and movies.

Google Assistant and Alexa support is built in, the former as part of the Android TV smart platform. While, Dolby Atmos sound is supported, both externally and through streaming services.

The display has Acoustic Surface Audio+, which means the panel itself vibrates and becomes the main speaker - with two actuators and subwoofers hidden behind.

If you're after a 4K HDR OLED TV, this is currently the best Sony has to offer.

Available now

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixel, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Android TV 9.0

A more recent, more affordable Sony OLED has arrived in 2020. The Sony A8 uses the company's proprietary X1 Ultimate picture processor to great effect, plus its Pixel Contrast Booster tech to enhance colour and contrast in bright areas. As an OLED set, it is also very capable with black level response.

Acoustic Surface Audio technology turns the screen into a speaker, much like on the AG9 above, but using a slightly different array of a couple of woofers behind.

It is HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG-enabled, while Dolby Atmos is supported for the more immersive sound experience, especially when matched with a suitable soundbar or home cinema solution.

Netflix Calibrated Mode is once again present, as well as the entire gamut of features afforded by the Android TV platform - including Google Assistant voice control. Amazon's Alexa is also supported if you have a separate Echo or other compatible speaker nearby.

A new ambient optimisation feature has been added to the A8, which changes the picture settings depending on the light in your viewing room. Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are supported.

Available now

Screen sizes: 49in, 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in

Full Array LED, 3840 x 2160 pixel, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Android TV 9.0

Sonys XH95 TV comes in a wide variety of screen sizes, from 49in to 85in, and they each utilise "the best picture and sound technologies from Sony".

That effective amounts to the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, ambient optimisation tech, and an Acoustic Multi-Audio, Sound-from-Picture Reality concept.

This latter technology uses a bi-amp system, which controls a main speaker and "invisible" tweeter separately, plus a newly balanced additional speaker unit (X-Balanced Speaker) that allows for a lot of air to shift inside a slim housing. Unfortunately, this system can only be found on the 55in, 65in and 75in models.

As with all Sony TVs today, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG are supported, along with Dolby Atmos for sound. It is also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Available now

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in

Full Array LED, 3840 x 2160 pixel, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Android TV 9.0

Stepping down the Full Array LED range a tad, the Sony XH90 is still a very capable 4K HDR TV.

It sports all the HDR formats you'd expect - HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG - plus Dolby Atmos for sound, but is also a set designed to cater for next generation gaming when it arrives.

The TV is capable of playing 4K 120fps content, ideal for top level PlayStation 5 gaming when the console makes its debut at the end of 2020.

It also comes with Netflix Calibrated Mode and Acoustic Multi-Audio with X-Balanced Speaker sound (on 65in and above), but doesn't seemingly have the ambient optimisation tech of the slightly better specced XH95.

Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are all supported.

Available now

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in

LED, 3840 x 2160 pixel, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Android TV 9.0

The most affordable TV on our 2020 list is the Sony XH80. It is edge-lit rather than Full Array, which means the backlight has some local dimming capabilities but not on the same level.

However, it still sports many of the same pictures and streaming features of the rest of the range. It is Android TV smart-enabled, for example, so comes with Google Assistant voice control and is also capable of hooking up to external Alexa devices. And it has AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support.

The Android TV functionality also means it has Chromecast built-in, so you can send content from many different apps straight to your screen.

And, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, it can get top notch HDR and audio performance.