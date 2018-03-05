Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared

Sony has revealed its Bravia TV line-up for 2018, looking to offer a range that builds on 2017's OLED success and pushes forward with direct-lit LED models in the 4K HDR Premium line, as well as solid 4K HDR LED models.

We're not covering all Sony's TVs here, we're only focusing on the 4K HDR models, which retains the A1 OLED from 2017, but fills the rest of the line-up with new models.

In many cases, these models will start to appear alongside the older models and the easy way to spot the year is the model number - D for 2016, E for 2017, F for 2018. So, if you're shopping for a Sony TV look for the model name - for example the ZD9 would be a 2016 model.

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR

Price: £2,800, £3,800, £20,000

Sony introduced a new flagship for 2017 in the A1 OLED, a model that still sits as a flagship for the company. It remains in the 2018 line-up, ranging from £2,800 for the 55-inch model and up to £20,000 for the 77-inch model. Yes, big OLED is very expensive.

Design is very much the story for the Bravia A1, as it includes a unique built-in sound system. Placing twin actuators left and right behind the screen itself, it uses the display as an "acoustic surface". A subwoofer is built into the stand on the rear, meaning a completely clean design, with no speaker grills or excess bloat around the body. Amazingly, although the display is the sound surface, there's no interference with the picture.

That OLED display means jaw-dropping colours and near perfect blacks, but it's not as bright as some of the LED TVs that Sony offers. What you do get, however, is detail from the X1 Extreme processor which Sony believes will pull out more detail in images than other OLED TVs.

On the technical front, it's a 4K HDR TV, supporting Dolby Vision, offers HDR remastering for SDR sources and offers super bitmapping to tidy up low data sources, like streaming content. Android TV is paired with YouView (in the UK) for a smart TV platform that keeps getting smarter.

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in

OLED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR

Price: TBC

While the Sony A1 OLED is very much a design statement, the AF8 (F = 2018 remember) is a lot more practical. As such, Sony positions this TV a little below the A1, although technically it's just as capable.

It's the design that changes, giving you a proper stand rather than the "lean back" easel approach of the A1 OLED. But it keeps that super-slim OLED display for striking looks, and adopting the acoustic surface technology from the A1 too. There's no rear stand now, so the twin driver subwoofer is build into the back of the TV, while the left and right actuator pairs sit behind the screen to form the speaker.

You'll be hard pressed to find a TV that's as minimalist from the front, with cable channels in the rear to keep all your wires hidden. As with the A1 OLED, this is a 4K HDR TV, supporting Dolby Vision and powered by that same X1 Extreme chip to give you plenty of detail.

The Sony AF8 will be available in 55 and 65-inch sizes, there's no word on the price or availability, but it should be a little cheaper than the A1 OLED. Again, Android TV and YouView are on offer, with support for functions like Chromecast.

Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 75in

Direct lit LED, 3840 x 2160 pixel, HDR

Price: £1,699, £2,299, £3,999

Sony has cleaned up its TV range in the 4K HDR Premium segment - previously there was the ZD9, the XE94 and XE90. Now there's the XF90, a direct-lit full array LED TV in a range of sizes from 49-inches right up to 75-inch. That means that there's an LED TV with direct illumination down at smaller sizes, which is rather more rare. It seems that the 49-inch model isn't coming to the UK and Ireland.

Direct illumination has the benefit of greater control than single or dual edge-lit TVs. It means that this is a thicker TV than some of the edge-lit models lower down the range (and thicker than something like Samsung QLED), but the advantage should be better illumination control and better contrast. Sony confirmed to us that the XF90 is brighter than the 2017 XE90 models, so should deliver more punch in HDR.

Aside from the direct illumination, the XF90 also debuts a new technology, called X-Motion Clarity. This is very clever (and the examples we've seen are very impressive), that aims to clean up blur and judder. What X-Motion Clarity can do is reduce blur through black frame insertion without causing panel dimming - which is a problem on similar solutions on other TVs - including Sony's other models.

In addition, the XF90 gets the X1 Extreme processor, the same as the two OLED models, giving a real boost to picture quality. The 4K HDR performance will be boosted with a Dolby Vision update at some point in 2018, while Android TV and YouView run the show.

There's also a new stand design that's optimised to accommodate soundbars, with the XF9000 a perfect pairing. It's also more stable than previous models. Prices are still to be confirmed on this flagship Sony TV.

Sizes: 43in, 49in, 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in

Edge lit LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR

Price: £TBC

The Bravia XF85 looks to pretty be a replacement of the XE85, but sizes run from 43 to 85 inches for this edge-lit LED model. There aren't too many 43-inch 4K HDR TVs around, so again, Sony is delivering options you don't always get elsewhere.

You'll notice those spread feet of the stand on this slim TV and the aluminium colour is available in the smaller sizes, with black as an option for the larger sizes. The other thing to note is that this is a 100Hz panel, which should keep all your action smooth, making it a step up from the 50Hx panel of the XF80.

The XF85 is Android TV powered, so supports all those features, while running YouView in the UK.

Sizes: 43in, 49in, 55in

Edge lit LED, 3840 x 2160 pixels, HDR

Price: £TBC

The Sony Bravia XF80 is really Sony's starting point for 4K HDR TVs as well as being the starting point for Triluminos displays. It's still a slim design of TV, with a rather more basic stand.

This TV doesn't offer the X1 processor you'll find on the next model up, instead offering the older X-Reality Pro system. It's also a 50Hz edge-lit panel, a natural step-down from the XF85, so it's not going to be as technically capable. However, you can also get this TV down at 43 inches, so there's a lot of power for a smaller set.

The XF80 tops out at 55 inches, probably because going larger than that needs more power - in which case the XF85 has you covered.

Again, it's powered by Android TV for a fully connected experience and offers YouView in the UK.