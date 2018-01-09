Sony announces XF range of 4K HDR TVs, including XF90 flagship with Dolby Vision

All eyes may have been on the new A8F OLED TV at Sony's 2018 CES booth, but the Japanese tech company has yet again shown some love to the LCD screen too. Launching alongside the A8F is a new XF range of TVs, comprising three models: XF80, XF85 and the flagship XF90.

Being the flagship, the XF90 naturally gets all the best features, including the X1 Extreme 4K HDR processor plucked straight from the A8F and A1 OLED TVs. It promises the "ultimate 4K HDR viewing" and X-tended Dynamic Pro technology, which benefits both HDR and non-HDR content by adjusting backlight levels for each zone of the TV screen.

Not only that, but the XF90 will support Dolby Vision content following a firmware update due later in the summer. It will make the XF90 a perfect match for the recently announced UBP-X700 Blu-ray player.

A new technology for 2018 is X-motion Clarity, which helps to combat motion blur in fast-moving scenes, especially as the screen size increases, but it doesn't affect brightness.

The XF90 TV series will be available in 49, 55, 65 and 75-inch variants.

The XF85 series meanwhile, available in 43, 49, 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch models, gets the non-Extreme version of the X1 4K HDR processor. It still promises a high-quality 4K HDR image though, with object-based HDR remaster and super bit mapping 4K HDR technologies.

Finally, the XF80 series, available in 43, 49 and 55-inch variants gets Sony's 4K X-Reality Pro (which also features on the XF85 and XF90) which helps to provide the best possible 4K picture, no matter the source.

All three Sony TV models run on Android TV and have Chromecast built-in so you can quickly and easily cast content from and Android device or Google and Chromecast-supporting apps on iOS. All three models can also be controlled using your voice via Amazon Echo, Google Home or Sony's own LF-S50G smart speaker with Google Assistant built-in.

Amazon Echo owners can change channels, turn the TVs on and adjust volume, while Google Home and Sony LF-S50G can be used to find different content to watch.

All three 4K HDR LCD models will be available later this year with pricing to be announced closer to launch.