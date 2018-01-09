  1. Home
Sony UBP-X700 is the company's first 4K Blu-ray player with Dolby Vision support

At CES 2017, Sony introduced the UBP-X800, its first ever 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player. It certainly grabbed the headlines, but a noticeable technology was left unsupported, Dolby Vision. Fast-forward a year to CES 2018 and Sony has remedied that with the launch of the UBP-X700.

Although, don't get too excited just yet, as Dolby Vision support will come via a firmware update in the Summer.

Until then, the X700 will support 'regular' HDR10 content from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, both of which come with pre-installed apps as well as MP4, FLAC and DSD music and video files.

To perfectly complement the X700, Sony has also launched STR-DH790 AV receiver that can handle HDR10 and Dolby Vision video signals, passing them onto the TV without any signal loss. To add to the home movie experience, the DH790 supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats, giving you a completely enveloping sound in your home - assuming you have the correct speaker setup.

The STH-DH790 has Sony's Advanced D.C.A.C (Digital Cinema Auto Calibration) software onboard to easily setup your speakers based on their placement in the room.

The Sony UBP-X700 Blu-ray player with (eventual) Dolby Vision support is available later this month for £270 while the STH-DH790 AVR will be available in the Spring with pricing to be confirmed.

