Sony’s new A8F OLED follows up on the awesome A1

The Sony A8F is a superb new OLED TV from Sony, given its debut at CES 2018.

The new AF8 series has Sony’s 4K HDR-supporting X1 Extreme processor from the A1 as well as the same acoustic surface technology, where the sound comes directly from the screen itself (yes the screen does vibrate, no it doesn't make a difference to what you're seeing).

The A8F follows Sony’s “One Slate” concept design which means there are no visible speakers. Unlike the A1, the new design with features a stand so the AF8 can be positioned in a wider range of locations.

Available in 55 and 65-inch sizes, the 4K HDR AF8 (as well as the sister XF90 series) supports Dolby Vision.

The XF90 series, equipped with the X1 Extreme processor, will be available in 75, 65, 55 and 49-inch screen sizes. And all the sets feature Android TV.

Sony Europe also announced the XF85 and XF80 4K HDR series which will also become available in 2018.

Sony is also demonstrating a new Sony X1 Ultimate processor on its booth at CES 2018, enabling image brightness of up to 10,000 nits, which is the maximum that the HDR standard allows.

Check out all the other news from CES 2018