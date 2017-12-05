Freeview Play connected TV platforms lands on select Sony TVs

Freeview and Sony have made the joint announcement that the Freeview Play connected TV platform is being rolled out to select Sony TVs. The service, which is now supported by three of the four major TV manufacturers and 18 in total, provides quick, easy and free access to the past seven days of programming, as well as instant access to the major

UK catch-up services including BBC iPlayer, All 4, ITV Hub, Demand 5 and UKTV Play.

The supported Sony TVs include the, XE70, WE753, WE613 and WE663 series. Sony TVs running the Android OS won't receive the Freeview Play update.

The addition of Sony to the list of supported manufacturers is the latest in a string of developments for Freeview Play, which earlier this year launched a new Explore tab that serves up recommended and curated content. Freeview also recently told Pocket-lint that another new feature, called Bundle Builder at the moment, will be rolling out in the not-too-distant future. The new service will let you know if the TV you love to watch can all be viewed through Freeview Play, whether it be live TV or through catch-up and on-demand services, to save you having to pay for subscription-based TV such as Sky or Virgin.

The update to add Freeview Play to Sony TVs is rolling out now, so if you have a supported set, go to the device settings and perform a software update to take advantage of the new features.