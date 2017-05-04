Sony announces entry-level XE70 series of 4K HDR TVs

Sony has announced a new range of XE70 4K HDR TVs that will enter at the affordable end of the budget spectrum when they're released in July 2017. There will be four screen sizes available to choose from: 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, so more choice than you get with the XE80 series, which only offers the first two sizes.

All screens in the XE70 series support 4K HDR images and content from both Amazon Video and Netflix, and all benefit from Sony's very own X-Reality Pro image processing technology. This technology analyses every aspect of the image on screen, and matches it with an image database to provide the best possible textures, contrast levels, colours and edges.

Motionflow XR technology promises to keep fast moving scenes in check by creating and inserting frames between the original ones to minimise motion blur.

Soundwise, the XE70 series TVs are equipped with Sony's ClearAudio+ technology which gives greater clarity to dialogue, music and sound effects and separates them enough so that each individual aspect can be heard. To add a bit of extra depth to your movies, Cinematic S-Force Surround technology aims to emulate a surround sound effect from just the left and right speaker channels of the TV.

Every TV in the XE70 series comes with Netflix and Amazon Video pre-installed, negating the need for a separate set-top box, unless of course you want to add Sky Q or Now TV. There's also built-in access to YouTube and the Internet via the Opera web browser. If you want to play your own content on the TVs, you can thanks to three USB ports.

Pricing for the XE70 series has yet to be revealed, but we expect it to be revealed closer to the series' July launch date.