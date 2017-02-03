Sony's Full HD HDR TVs are the perfect companion for your PS4

While most of the attention is on 4K or Ultra HD televisions when talking about HDR - high dynamic range - Sony has pulled the covers off something rather more unique: Full HD televisions that also support HDR.

So far, HDR has followed 4K, i.e., higher resolution TVs, and that was certainly the story through 2016. Now there is a selection of 2017 Sony Bravia TVs that offer HDR without that bump in resolution. That should mean cheaper prices and it also means smaller sizes, but still bringing the advantage of that dramatic visual experience that HDR offers.

There are a number of different models, starting with the Sony Bravia RE40, a 32-inch entry-level 720p TV with the added benefit of HDR and the RE45, a 40-inch Full HD TV with HDR.

Then we step up to the WE61 and WE66 which basically repeats this position with a 32-inch and 40-inch model, but at this level it adds in smart TV functions (using Sony's own platform) and giving you Wi-Fi with access to YouTube, for example.

The pick of the bunch, however, is the WE75. This offers the same features as the WE66, a Full HD HDR panel, but this one is Triluminos and comes in 43 and 49 in sizes. That leads to better colours than the WE66: we've seen them side-by-side and the WE75 is definitely the better looking display.

The problem, of course, is that most HDR content is coming hand in hand with 4K. Netflix and Amazon Video offer those technologies, but there's no way of knowing what you'll see on a Full HD HDR TV.

The PS4, with its HDR gaming, is naturally one place that you'll get the benefits and we suspect that YouTube will also offer you HDR video without the need for that higher resolution.

So these TVs might make a perfectly affordable companion for your PS4 gaming and at a size better suited to the bedroom or dorm room. Of course, we'd wait until we've given one a full review before buying, just so we know exactly what content will get that HDR boost.

There's currently no word on pricing or availability, but we're expecting low prices.