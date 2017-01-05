Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant voice-control

Sony has unveiled a number of company firsts at CES 2017: it's first OLED TV, it's first 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player and now its first Dolby Atmos soundbar, the HT-ST5000.

The new soundbar packs 12 speakers into its sleek body, two of which are dedicated to firing sound up towards the ceiling, for it to bounce off and travel back down to your ears. Each speaker driver is made up of a woofer and tweeter, so each can claim to deliver a full range of sound.

Sony's own Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and S-Force PRO Front Surround audio technologies work together inside the soundbar to help deliver an effective and accurate Dolby Atmos enveloping sound.

You shouldn't be left wanting in the connections department, as there are three HDMI inputs, optical and coaxial digital inputs, a single HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) output, USB input, Bluetooth and NFC. If you want to plug in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player or 4K-capable games console you can, as the HT-ST5000 supports 4K HDR pass-through.

It also supports multi-room audio via Chromecast streaming with other compatible Sony products. And as there's Google Home and Google Assistant support too, you can bark voice commands at the soundbar to change the volume, skip track or pause what's playing. The Sony HT-ST5000 will be available from the Spring with pricing to be confirmed.