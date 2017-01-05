Sony announces refreshed line-up of 4K HDR TVs, including Dolby Vision support

Sony's piece de resistance at CES 2017 may have been the A1 4K HDR OLED, but the company hasn't given up on more conventional LCD sets. To that extent, Sony has five new 4K HDR TV ranges for 2017, as well as four new full HD ranges.

The XE94 and XE93 TVs sit at the top of Sony's 4K tree, and they share virtually the same feature set. The XE94 is available solely as a 77in model while the XE93 is available in 65in and 55in guises. Both will support 4K HDR as well as Dolby Vision, should you have the right source and content to show on them. They also get Sony's own 4K HDR Processor X1 engine which promises 40 percent more power than the previous 4K Processor X1 and to upscale non-HDR content to near-4K HDR quality.

A new Slim Backlight Drive+ feature offers an improved grid-array backlighting system over the previous version, which claims to deliver more precise dimming control, "superior brightness and exceptional contrast".

Both TV ranges run on Android TV OS which now integrates with Google Home and any connected devices you may have. Sony has also said they'll get PlayStation Vue and Ultra, a 4K HDR streaming service, but this is only available in the US.

Moving down the line we reach the XE90 series, available in 49in, 55in, 65in and 75in variants. It has many of the features found in the XE93/94, but loses out on Dolby Vision support and the Slim Backlight Drive+ system.

The XE85 series, available in 55in, 65in and 77in models takes a further drop in features, losing out on X-tended Dynamic Range Pro, a feature that promises to enhance the contrast levels for the best possible picture quality (the XE94/93/90 TVs all have this feature).

The final TV range in Sony's 2017 repertoire is the XE80 which is also a 4K HDR screen and is available in 43in, 49in and 55in variants. This range ditches the 4K HDR Processor X1 engine in favour of the 4K Processor X1 version and runs on the Android TV OS.