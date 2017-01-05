  1. Home
Sony's jumps onboard the 4K Blu-ray bandwagon with UBP-X800

- Playback for 4K Blu-ray and 4K streaming services

- Twin HDMI outputs for separating video and audio

- Should cost around £400

After giving us a taster of what was to come with a prototype version last year, Sony's first 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player is here. The UBP-X800 will do just what you'd expect from a 4K player: handle 4K Blu-ray discs and streaming from 4K-compatible services. It supports HDR as well, of course, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound formats.

However, it doesn't seem to be able to handle Dolby Vision content, something which LG's new player can. It's a slightly strange move considering the company's stunning new A1 Series OLED TV can support the format.

If you haven't got a complete library of 4K Blu-rays just yet, don't worry, because the UBP-X800 will accept your regular Blu-ray and DVD discs, along with CD, Super Audio CD (SACD) and "almost any format available via USB".

Anything that isn't in 4K will be upscaled to near-4K quality and any audio that isn't high-resolution will also be processed using Sony's DSEE HX engine to upscale the sampling frequency and bit-depth. Audio and video signals can be separated via twin-HDMI outputs to avoid interference.

Sony also claims the UBP-X800 can upscale 4K HDR content on 4K SDR TVs in such a way that it can "reproduce the proper brightness and color [sic] gradations to provide the best picture possible".

The Sony UBP-X800 should be available from the Spring for around £400.

