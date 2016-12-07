Sony is getting in on the OLED TV action with two new models

OLED TVs represent some of the best in the business. LG is the only real champion of the screen technology right now, with Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and Philips sticking with LCD LED. But that's all set to change next year as it's been confirmed Sony will be releasing two 4K OLED screens of its own.

The confirmation comes from John Archer, who has received concrete information from Barry Young, the CEO of the Texas-based OLED Association. He goes on to say shipments are expected in the second quarter of 2017 with sales to then take place in the third or fourth quarters.

The screens themselves are said to use OLED panels from LG Display, but they'll then likely use Sony's own screen processing technology. Prices are said to be $1999 for the 55-inch model and $2999 model, which in OLED terms is pretty cheap and less than the cost of some of LG's best models.

If Sony's prices are true, we could see new models from LG that are as competitively priced, making OLED an even more compelling proposition.

It's not clear when Sony will officially unveil the screens. It was initially thought the company would use the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January, which they still might, but in prototype form. It's more likely we'll see full production models either at a separate launch event or IFA in Berlin in September.

OLED screens use individual organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs), to produce light, which provide a number of benefits including absolute black since they can turn themselves off, and bright whites. Contrast levels are also some of the best, but the downside is they can't go as bright as LCD LED screens, which can affect HDR performance. The screen technology you choose for your TV will ultimately come down to personal preference, but we're glad another TV giant is entering the OLED market.