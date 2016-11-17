  1. Home
Sony brings its PlayStation Vue live TV service to new Apple TV

|
Sony has finally launched a PlayStation Vue app for the new Apple TV.

PlayStation Vue is a new cloud-based TV service. It offers live programming from AMC, Discovery, FX, ESPN, and other channels without a cable or satellite subscription. It is therefore an ideal service for cord-cutters, a growing group of people who prefer to cancel or forgo a cable or satellite subscription in favour of an alternative internet or cloud-based service. Sling TV, for instance, is another alternative service aimed at cord-cutters.

Starting 17 November, PlayStation Vue will be supported on the fourth-generation Apple TV. Sony in a blog post said you will be able to "take advantage of Apple TV’s Siri Remote and easy navigation with touch, while enjoying PlayStation Vue’s sleek look and feel". PlayStation Vue allows customers to stream on up to 5 devices simultaneously. Plan pricing starts at $29 or $39 per month depending on your market/region.

The service launched over two years ago in the US for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 consoles, but it's now available on several different devices and set-top boxes. You can't sign up for Vue on the Apple TV. Instead, you must go to www.psvue.com/plans via a web browser.

The service also offers a free trial.

