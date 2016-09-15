This is Sony's first Ultra HD Blu-ray player with 4K and HDR support

Sony's really getting into 4K now.

The company is officially supporting 4K in a physical format, with the introduction of the UBP-X1000ES. It's Sony's first Blu-ray player capable of Ultra HD Blu-ray playback. It not only brings support for full 4K but also HDR, though we don't know if it's using HDR10 or Dolby Vision.

The X1000ES also supports standard Blu-ray content, CDs, DVDs, and it can upscale 1080p content to 4K 60p resolution.

Sony hasn't yet announced pricing, but the X1000ES is part of Sony’s ES series, so consider this a high-end option. It'll likely be expensive. If you want something more affordable that does both 4K and HDR, you should check out the company's PS4 Pro. Unfortunately, it's not an Ultra HD Blu-ray player. However, Pocket-lint has a round-up of the best Ultra HD Blu-ray players out there.

Ultra HD Blu-ray is a new thing for 2016. The format has been standardised - discs and players are available. So, it's full steam ahead as we cast those aging DVD players aside, retire the venerable Blu-ray player, and step into the future.

The X1000ES is expected to ship next spring. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's Sony hub for the latest news.