Sony announces Z Series 4K TVs, brings Bravia 4K HDR TVs to Europe

Sony has introduced a new flagship line of 4K LCD TVs, called the Z Series, and it's bringing five Bravia 4K HDR TVs to major UK and Irish retailers.

Starting with the Z Series, which now sits above the X Series in terms of display quality, it includes high-dynamic range (HDR) and a 4K image processor for better contrast and colour accuracy. Sets in the series run on Google's Android TV platform, with a custom interface overlaid by Sony. The line starts at $6,999. It has three models: the 65-inch XBR65Z9D, 75-inch XBR75Z9D, and 100-inch XBR100Z9D.

The 75-inch set will go for $9,999. You can now pre-order the 65- and 75-inch models, and they should begin shipping later this summer. The 100-inch model doesn't yet have a price tag nor availability details. All three models will support HDR10 rather than Dolby Vision.

As for those Bravia 4K HDR TVs, the XD83, XD80, XD70, XD75, and SD80 models are coming to parts of Europe, Sony has confirmed. They offer a 4K-viewing experience, of course, as well as near 4K quality up-conversion from HD sources. And they run Android TV.

Here's pricing and size information for the the sets by series:

43-inch XD83 will go for £900

49-inch XD83 will go for £1,100

43-inch XD80 will go for £850

49-inch XD80 will go for £1,000

55-inch XD80 will go for £1,300

49-inch XD70 will go for £800

55-inch XD70 will go for £1,000

65-inch XD75 will go for £1,700

50-inch SD80 will go for £1,200

These Bravia 4K HDR TVs will be available in the UK and Ireland "soon".