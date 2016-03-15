Sony PlayStation Vue is finally now available across the US

Sony announced that its PlayStation Vue internet TV service has gone nationwide in the states.

The Netflix-like service launched over a year ago and has been available in select US cities, bringing live, local broadcasts from CBS, ABC, FOX, and NBC (as well as live cable, on-demand movie, and sports) to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, and Miami. But there is a caveat to the service now expanding across the US: it's cut live network programming in the 203 added markets.

It is instead offering "slim" packages, and they're basically the same packages that original subscribers have been getting, meaning you'll get live cable channels, on-demand movies, and sports programming (starting at $29.99), but the live broadcasts from CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC have been axed (hence the $10-cheaper starting price). Check out Pocket-lint's PlayStation Vue guide for more on pricing and programming.

The new PlayStation Vue is basically a lot like Dish's Sling TV - only it offers cloud DVR functionality to boot. You can watch it across a range of devices, including PlayStation 4, PS3, Fire TV, and iOS, but it's currently lacking native Android support. There is Chromecast support, however.

Sony eventually wants to offer nationwide live broadcasts from the big four, but we won't hold our breath for that considering it took a year for the service to even expand to markets beyond the original seven launch cities.

READ: Sony's PlayStation Vue online TV service is officially live in the US