Sony's new players omit Ultra HD Blu-ray support

Sony has announced two new players at CES 2016, but neither offer support for Ultra HD Blu-ray, the latest high-def video format being pushed by Samsung and Panasonic at the show.

The first is pitched as a "high resolution premium audio and video player", picking up the UHP-H1 product name, but the high-resolution aspect doesn't really apply to video, it's all about quality audio handling.

Sony claims that the UHP-H1 will give you audiophile quality High-Resolution Audio, with great reproduction of all music sources, be that Deezer and Spotify, Super Audio CD or a USB.

It will play its part in a multi-room system (following a future firmware update) and is loaded with codecs for audio handling, up to 192kHz 24-bit and double DSD, with two channel output to your hi-fi or receiver via a 32-bit DAC.

When it comes to video, however, there's no support for Ultra HD, so no Ultra HD Premium badge for this player, although it will offer upscaling to give those full HD discs that 4K look. What the player offers instead is boosted audio handling, splitting the audio onto it's own HDMI output separate from the video HDMI output.

The second player announced at CES 2016 is the succinctly-named BDP-S6700 4K Upscale Blu-ray Disc Player. Again, Sony is offering upscaling here, rather than support for the new Ultra HD Blu-ray format that's seeing love from the likes of Warner Bros, with a range of titles announced for release.

Again, the S6700 wants to play nice with your Sony multi-room music system and offers features like Spotify and Deezer, but for those seeking for the best movie experience, you might have to look elsewhere.

There's no price on the new players and they will be available in March.

Across the hall, both Samsung and Panasonic are offering Ultra HD Blu-ray players: the Samsung UBD-K8500 offers HDR support and will be available from March (price to be confirmed); the Panasonic DMP-UB900 also offers twin HDMI outputs and support for high-res audio formats as Sony does. Pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.

With Sony having a full 4K story, from capture to display, it's a little odd that Ultra HD Blu-ray hasn't got an inclusion here.