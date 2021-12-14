Sony will host a press event in Las Vegas during CES 2023 today. Here's how to watch it online.

Sony CES 2023 press conference: How to watch and what to expect

With CES 2023 returning to Las Vegas in early January 2023, Sony will host its annual press conference ahead of the show.

And, if you can't make it to Vegas you can also watch it unfold live online.

Here's where and how, plus a few things we might expect.

When is the Sony CES 2023 press conference?

Sony's press conference at CES 2023 will be held today, Wednesday 4 January at 17:00 PST (local time). Here are the start times for different time zones:

Wednesday 4 January 2023

US West Coast: 17:00 PST

US East Coast: 20:00 EST

Thursday 5 January 2023

UK: 01:00 GMT

Europe: 02:00 CET

Japan: 10:00 JST

Australia (Sydney): 12:00 AEDT

Can I watch the Sony CES 2023 press conference online?

We've added an embedded video for Sony's presentation at the top of this page, so you can watch it right here. Alternatively, find it on YouTube here.

What can you expect?

Although we haven't had any heads up on specific products for its press conference yet, Sony will probably be going into some advancements in the automobile space, given it names Sony Honda Mobility in the announcement Tweet above.

We're also expecting a significant update on PlayStation VR 2, which is due in the not-too-distant future and has featured in much of Sony's marketing material ahead of its presentation.

On top of that, we'd normally see some TV announcements, with new technologies and upgrades that will trickle through to the market eventually.