Sony CES 2019 press conference: How to watch it

Sony will hold a press conference at CES 2019 on the eve of the world's largest consumer electronics trade show.

The media will get a sneak peek at the products it will have on stand and you can watch the livestream of the event online. Here are the details of when and where.

Sony’s press conference at this year’s CES will be held on Monday 7 January 2019. It kicks off at 5pm local time and is scheduled to run for 45 minutes.

The press conference is open to the media and Sony representatives only. However, the company will livestream it for everyone to watch online. Here are the different local times:

US West Coast: 5pm PT

US East Coast: 8pm ET

UK: 1am GMT (8 January)

Central Europe: 2am CET (8 January)

We are yet to receive details of the livestream video, but hope to host it here ourselves closer the time.

Alternatively, you will also likely be able to watch from the Sony CES official website.

Unlike other major CES attendees, such as Samsung and LG, Sony rarely announces anything ahead of the show.

In previous years it mainly focused on AV products, such as new Bravia TVs, headphones and a sound system or two. We expect the same.

The official invite for the event states that "leadership from across the Sony Group will discuss Sony's initiatives to connect users and creators through creativity and technology". That is likely to include new connected cameras, we suspect.

