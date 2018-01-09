Sony CES 2018 press conference: How to watch it

Sony will hold a press conference at CES 2018 and help kick off the world's-largest consumer electronics trade show with a 45-minute keynote address, detailing products and technologies it is developing.

But it has yet to give the media a sneak peek. Sony has only said its president and CEO, Kaz Hirai, will be on stage to unveil a "new generation of Sony innovations", though little is known about what that might entail. Still, here's how to watch live.

Sony’s press conference at this year’s CES will be held on 8 January 2018 (Monday) from 5pm to 5:45pm PST at the LVCC. The press conference is open to the media, though Sony will live-stream the show all around the globe for others to watch. Here are the different local times:

US West Coast: 5pm PST

US East Coast: 8pm EST

UK: 1am GMT (9 January)

Central Europe: 2am CET (9 January)

You can watch a live-stream of the event from here:

You can also watch from the Sony CES 2018 official website.

Unlike other major CES attendees, such as Samsung and LG, Sony hasn't announced anything ahead of the show. In previous years, however, it announced a tonne of AV products - everything from TVs, to headphones, to cameras. We might even see an update to PSVR this year. We'd love to see the company announce a new bezel-free phone, but Sony tends to wait until MWC to announce new flagships.