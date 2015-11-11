4K Ultra HD Blu-ray won't be available until 2016, Sony confirms

Although the Blu-ray Disc Association previously suggested that 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs would be available before Christmas, that estimate seems to have been wide of the mark.

Sony Pictures has revealed that its ultra high definition movie releases won't now be available on general release until "early 2016".

The studio is committed to the format, with many of its films having been shot and mastered in 4K. Some even appear on Amazon's Instant Video service for owners of the new 4K Fire TV. But it isn't ready to put the new Blu-ray discs on sale yet.

When they do arrive next year, you can expect the first wave to include titles like Amazing Spider-Man 2, Hancock, Salt, Chappie, Pineapple Express and The Smurfs 2. Fury and Captain Philips - which are already available on 4K Fire TV - are also planned for a later release.

To be honest though, few if any will set the world alight and it could be a slow process to get triple-A blockbusters onto the platform. That said, the takeup of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray players will also take a while. And 4K televisions are only now becoming affordable enough for most.

20th Century Fox is also committed to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, having announced its first release to be Kingsman: The Secret Service during IFA 2015 in September.

