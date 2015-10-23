Sony to integrate YouView into Bravia TVs for 17,000 films and shows

Sony has announced a partnership with TV platform YouView that will put its services in Sony Bravia televisions.

The YouView update will be a software rollout that happens over the air on all Bravia televisions that are compatible. This will begin rolling out from 8am on Wednesday 4 November.

YouView on Sony Bravia Android connected televisions will mean access to services like BBC iPlayer, All 4, ITV Player and Demand 5. These services are seamlessly integrated with live TV thanks to YouView's scroll back user interface. That means a whopping 17,000 films and TV shows available through the platform.

Options include "Search" for quick access to shows and films; "Discover" to explore the YouView library through genres, most popular and latest, plus scroll back for the last seven days of content.

John Anderson, Sony UK and Ireland country head said, "YouView was the natural choice of partner due to the intuitive design and interface and seamless user journey to access a huge content library. Harnessing this with the fantastic picture quality and beautiful design of Sony’s Bravia TV range we are able to offer our consumers the ultimate TV viewing experience."

Sony TVs that will get the YouView update are:

4K:

KD-75X94C, KD-65X93C, KD-55X93C, KD-75X91C, KD-65X90C, KD-55X90C, KD-65S85C, KD-55S85C, KD-65S80C, KD-55S80C, KD-75X85C, KD-65X85C, KD-55X85C, KD-49X83C, KD-43X83C, KD-55X80C, KD-49X80C.

Full HD:

KDL-75W85C, KDL-65W85C, KDL-55W80C, KDL-50W80C, KDL-43W80C, KDL-55W75C, KDL-50W75C, KDL-43W75C.

