Sony adding HDR compatibility to its 4K UHD Bravia TVs, including the new 75-inch X91C
- Coming to multiple sets through network update
- Format adopted by Netflix and Amazon
- X91C is just 15mm thick
Sony is embracing High Dynamic Range picture technology for additional 4K Ultra HD Bravia TVs, other than the X93C and X94C sets previously announced.
It will be adding HDR compatibility to the X91C, X90C, X85C and S85C series televisions via a network update, ensuring that they are futureproofed to the new colour standards being transmitted by some video services - including Amazon and Netflix.
Sony is already a leaders in HDR technology supplying professional cameras that can shoot in the format and content that makes use of it through Sony Pictures.
The company has also announced a new 75-inch, ultra-slim Bravia X91C TV. As well as HDR, its 4K Ultra HD set utilises the company's 4K Processor X1 for upscaling lower resolutions to Ultra HD, plus a Triluminos display for richer colours.
It also comes with Android TV for its smart TV functionality, which includes built-in Google Cast that can stream content controlled through a smartphone or tablet device.
Voice search is also included, as is access to apps through the Google Play store.
READ: You can now watch Amazon Instant Video content in HDR - if you own the right TV
The TV is compatible with HEVC, VP9 and HDMI for 50/60p 4K content playback, so is futureproofed for both streaming and Ultra HD Blu-ray when that is available.
It will be available from mid-September although the price is yet to be revealed.
