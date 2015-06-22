Sony's thin 4K Android TVs now have prices, and they're up for pre-order

It has been six months since Sony unveiled its 4K Android TV sets at CES 2015 in Las Vegas, and now the company has finally announced pricing for the sets and put them up for sale (well, pre-order).

The cheapest model is the X900C. It costs $2,499 (converts to £1,579) for the 55-inch version, but if you want the 65-inch screen, you'll have to shell out another $1,500. Both models are available to pre-order now through Sony stores, the Sony website, Best Buy stores, and Amazon.com. They should hit store shelves by July.

Sony is also selling a 75-inch set called the X910C. It'll launch this summer for $5,499. Like the other two models, it features an X1 chip, which is an image enhancement processor capable of boosting clarity, colour, and contrast. It also works with Sony's 4K X-Reality Pro algorithm to reduce noise when upscaling to 4K.

Other features include 4K resolution, of course, as well as Sony’s Triluminos display technology. They run on Android TV too, meaning you'll be able to access streaming services and all sorts of games through your television alone.

