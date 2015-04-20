Sony HDR 4K Bravia TVs up for pre-order today, to ship in May

Sony has released two new 4K Bravia TVs for pre-order that come with high dynamic range (HDR) support.

HDR is a relatively new offering that promises to add to the current range of brightness levels on screen. While 4K content was slow to appear after TVs were announced, Netflix and Amazon have already announced their commitment to HDR with shows expected this year.

The Sony Bravia X93C and X94C 4K Ultra HD TVs will both come with HDR. These will be just two televisions in the 4K range from Sony, which has 12 in total this year. While it shows Sony is dipping its toes in HDR waters carefully, it's good to see the commitment.

The Sony 4K HDR screens will also come with the Android TV operating system for access to Google Play apps and content. This means voice search, Google Cast and smartphone compatibility all come as standard.

Powering the 4K HDR TVs will be Sony's 4K Processor K1 as well as its X-tended Dynamic Range Pro. The result should be brighter and darker images that look more balanced and lifelike than previous offerings. HDR adds to this, trying to create an image that's closer to what your eye sees, in the same way that HDR in cameras aims to balance out shadow detail and highlights.

The Sony Bravia X93C will start at £2600 for the 55-inch model and go up to £4,000 for the 65-inch while the X94C, at 75-inches, will cost £7,500. The Sony 4K HDR televisions will be available to pre-order today for shipping in May.

