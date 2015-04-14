Sony 147-inch $50k 4K Ultra Short Throw projector coming to UK this summer

Sony has announced its 4K Ultra Short Throw projector, that is able to turn a wall into a mighty 147-inch ultra high definition screen, is coming to the UK this summer.

Short throw projectors can sit extremely close to walls meaning they don't take up space in a room plus they can be moved and easily resized.

Sony says this projector isn't only about turning a wall into a cinema, it can also be used as an experimental way to enhance a room – displaying art, a virtual window and more.

Rather than looking like a hunk of projector Sony has designed the 4K Ultra Short Throw to look like an impressive part of the room.

The projector uses Sony's Laser Light Source to ensure maximum brightness even at that high 4K resolution. This should also mean the projector lights will last up to ten times longer than traditional projector lamps, Sony says.

Unlike other projectors the short throw smarts of this, Sony claims, mean it's pretty much as easy to setup as dropping in front of the wall it'll be used on.

The Sony 4K Ultra Short Throw projector is currently being shown off at Milan Design Week and can be bought in the US for $50,000. It is due for UK release this summer when pricing will be announced.

