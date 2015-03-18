Sony's PlayStation Vue online TV service is officially live in the US

Sony has finally taken on the online TV biz by launching its PlayStation Vue service in three US cities today.

Andrew House, president of Sony Computer Entertainment, told The Wall Street Journal just last week that Sony would soon commercially launch PlayStation Vue in New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia, and now the service has officially launched in those cities on PS4 and PS3. PlayStation Vue, which is described as a cord cutter-type service, is for people who like to watch video content but don't subscribe to paid television.

Cord cutters prefer to watch their video content online at no cost or through on-demand services like Netflix, but most of them have trouble accessing live or sometimes premium content. There are some solutions available to them, such as Dish's new over-the-top Sling TV service. As a paid subscriber to Sling TV, you get access to a $20 core package that includes video-on-demand content and channels like ESPN.

Announced back in November, PlayStation Vue is one of several new features on Sony’s PlayStation Network. It notably includes popular channels, such as CBS, FOX, NBC, Comedy Central, FX, and Discovery, but it also offers the ability to live stream those networks as well as watch episodes that recently broadcasted. It even allows for recorded shows to be stored in the cloud for up to 28 days.

Sony's entry package costs $49.99 per month and includes about 50 different channels. It's important to remember that Sony is trying to tackle the online TV space at a time when many individual TV networks have already launcher their own TV services. Earlier this month, for instance, HBO said it would launch a standalone streaming service called HBO Now.

It'll be interesting to see how PlayStation Vue fares in a space that's beginning to feel crowded with competition.

