Steve Jobs biopic: Here are the first shots of Michael Fassbender as Jobs and Seth Rogen as Woz

Aaron Sorkin's Steve Jobs biopic finally began filming last month, and the first shots from the set have just leaked online.

The film, which was written by Sorkin but based on Walter Isaacson's official Steve Jobs biography, is being directed by Danny Boyle and stars a host of celebrities including Michael Fassbender as Steve Jobs, Seth Rogen as Steve Wozniak, and a few other well-known actors such as Kate Winslet and Jeff Daniels.

The Daily Mail posted images of some scenes taking places at the Flint Center in Cupertino last week, while other images have surfaced on Twitter via people who were close enough to the action. We can see from the images that Fassbender is sometimes wearing a dress shirt and bowtie, and Rogen is in a sweater with a tie.

It's presumed that these scenes are set in the 1980s, though that's not confirmed. It is clear from the images however that Fassbender, who also starred as Magneto in the latest X-Men films, does not closely resemble Jobs. That said, in the leaked Sony emails, Sorkin initially thought Fassbender wouldn't be a great fit.

The emails revealed Sorkin’s attempt to lobby for Tom Cruise , and they showed his disdain when Fassbender, who is Oscar-nominated for his role in 12 Years A Slave, was cast: "I don't know who Michael Fassbender is and the rest of the world isn't going to care," Sorkin wrote in one email to Sony executive Amy Pascal.

Although Sorkin hasn't confirmed that he changed his mind about Fassbender, it's not unusual for a film studio to ignore screenwriters' casting wishes. The biopic has therefore entered production and is expected to cover three product launches: the unveiling of the NeXT computer, original iMac, and the first iPod.

