The Interview is coming to UK cinemas on 6 February, announces Sony

Despite huge controversy and threats to dump The Interview movie altogether Sony has now decided to release the film in cinemas on 6 February in the UK.

Sony has already released the film online following a huge hack. It has decided to release it to cinemas in the UK also, making it one of the first big studios to release a film of this scale on both platforms in this order.

The online release of the film managed to make Sony a hefty $15 million is digital US rentals alone for a total of $31 million, $5 million from theatre releases. It was Sony's most popular film online ever after just four days on sale. The hack probably worked in Sony's favour giving the flick more fame than it may have otherwise achieved.

With that success under its belt Sony is obviously aiming to net further profits from the comedy film starring James Franco and Seth Green.

Sony plans to limit the film to cinemas initially meaning you won't, as a UK resident, be able to download the movie right away.

When first released online David Drummond, Google's SVP Corporate Development and Chief Legal Officer said:

"Of course it was tempting to hope that something else would happen to ensure this movie saw the light of day. But after discussing all the issues, Sony and Google agreed that we could not sit on the sidelines and allow a handful of people to determine the limits of free speech in another country (however silly the content might be)."

