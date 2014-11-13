  PlayStation Vue is Sony’s answer to Sky’s Now TV, coming to PS4, PS3 and iPad

Sony has announced the beta version of its own cloud TV service, PlayStation Vue. It will initially be available on an invite-only basis, starting in November in the US, and for PS3 and PS4 owners. It will then launch on iPad soon after, followed by other Sony and non-Sony devices.

Sadly, as it depends entirely on rights, there are no indications at present whether PlayStation Vue will release in other regions. Not only would Sony have to sign deals with the UK broadcasters, for example, but it would have to change the name over here considering Vue is a chain of cinemas.

The service in the States though will launch with several network partners, namely CBS, Discovery, Fox, NBCUniversal, Scripps Networks Interactive, and Viacom. That covers around 75 channels such as FX, Fox's sports channels, NBC, Bravo, Food Network, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon.

It will offer live streamed video of the channels, plus access to catch-up and on demand content from each broadcaster.

READ: Best PS4 games for Christmas 2014 and beyond

"Everyday TV is about to become extraordinary with our new cloud-based TV service, PlayStation Vue," said Andrew House, president and group CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment.

"PlayStation Vue reinvents the traditional viewing experience so your programming effortlessly finds you, enabling you to watch much more of what you want and search a lot less."

Pricing will be confirmed on the service's commercial launch, but it has revealed that subscriptions will be non-contracted and paid for on a month-by-month basis.