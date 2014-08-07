  Sony shows off new curves with its 4K Bravia S90 TV

Sony has revealed its first large curved 4K TV ahead of the IFA trade-show.

The Bravia S90 will come in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes which, curved around your face, should create a cinema-like experience at home.

The 4K UHD picture should look amazing judging from the specs, which are similar to the X9005B which we gave a five star review.

Trilumios Display should offer plenty of rich colours. The X-tended Dynamic Range will mean truly dark blacks and balanced contrast. The X-Reality Pro engine will upscale all inputs to 4K, which also worked really well in our experience.

The Bravia S90 isn't just about the immersive display though as it also has, for the first time, Sony's 4.2 channel multi-angle live speaker system. Using Sony's ClearAudio+ Discrete Processing it should offer 360-degree surround sound, claims Sony. While the TV does feature dual low-frequency woofers there's also an options Wireless Subwoofer that can be bought separately.

The Bravia S90 will feature Sony's Social Viewing for watching with friends over Skype, Live Football Mode for twitter hashtags on screen, One-touch mirroring to throw your mobile's screen onto the TV, and Photo share.

Sony hasn't announced a release date or pricing for the Bravia S90 yet. Check back during our IFA 2014 coverage at the start of September for hands-on photos.

