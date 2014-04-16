  Wondering where to get content for a new 4K TV? Sony's FMP-X10 4K Ultra HD Media Player coming summer

Sony has revealed that its large range of 4K TVs launched at CES in January this year are now available for pre-order in the US. And has announced a new version of its 4K Ultra HD Media Player to provide native content for them.

The Sony FMP-X10 replaces the FMP-X1 released last year and it gives users the ability to download, stream and store hundreds of films and TV shows from Sony's own Video Unlimited 4K service. It also offers access to Netflix, for 4K content streaming, such as the recently added House of Cards Season 2.

The Media Player has 1TB of built-in storage and supports Sony's Triluminos Color technology. It will be available in the US this summer. At present, there is no word on whether it will also be available in the UK or elsewhere.

Sony has also announced that 4K versions of forthcoming movie hits The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Annie will be available on its Video Unlimited 4K service after their theatrical releases. Hustle and The Monuments Men are already included as two of over 200 titles. Ultra HD episodes of American TV series The Blacklist too.

Over 50 titles are available to watch now at no charge.

The US 4K TV models - XBR-X950B, XBR-X900B, and XBR-X850B series - are all available for "pre-sale" at prices ranging from $2,099 for the 49-inch XBR-X850B, up to $24,999 for the 85-inch XBR-X950B.

Pocket-lint expects a UK announcement on 4K TV availability in the next two weeks.