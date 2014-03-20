  Sony Pictures picks up Powers comic book series as first original show for PSN

Sony plans to spearhead PlayStation's original content with a new television show based on the comic book series Powers.

Sony Pictures Television has signed up to produce the superhero fantasy and crime noir series, which consists of 10 hour-long episodes and focuses on a homicide detective who investigate cases involving people with superhuman abilities or "powers". The series concept has undergone years of development, including an FX pilot, but now it'll finally have the chance to air via the PlayStation video game console as a PlayStation Network exclusive, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As Sony PlayStation's first original series, Powers will directly rival Microsoft's original series lineup for the Xbox Live platform. Variety reported in December - citing an interview with Microsoft's entertainment and digital media president - that Microsoft wants to launch original content in the first quarter of 2014. We know the company is currently developing a live action series based on the game Halo with film producer Steven Spielberg, and it'll even co-produce live events such as Miss Teen USA.

Sony hasn't revealed if it plans to charge users for access to original content. It may decide to include viewing access into a PlayStation Plus package. According to Engadget however, Powers' PlayStation Network exclusivity only applies in the US. Sony Pictures will license the series internationally to networks (similar to what it has done in the past with shows like Breaking Bad or Justified), though premiere dates have yet to be announced.

As for who is signed up to work on the upcoming series, comic book writer Charlie Huston (Wolverine) is on board with Powers' co-creators Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming. The Circle of Confusion Company (The Walking Dead) will oversee production, and Michael Dinner (The Wonder Years) is being billed as an executive producer and director alongside executive producer Remi Aubuchon (Falling Skies).