  Sony 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector looks brilliant, even when turned off

Sony has announced a new 4K projector at CES which aims to look stylish in your home while taking up very little room. The idea is that the projector can throw large images from a short distance at such an acute angle it won't need to take up half your room. We got a look at it first hand and can confirm it looks attractive turned off, and throws up a stunning picture.

The Sony 4K Ultra Short Throw (UST) Projector, when turned off, resembles a low-table or chest with its minimalist design. And thanks to the angle of projection you'll be able to throw a 66-inch to 147-inch 4K image on to your wall from only 20 inches away.

The furniture-like unit measures 43.3 x 10.4 x 21.1 inches and sits on the floor alongside the wall you want your omage on. Sony's UST projector includes four HDMI ports and two speaker terminals with separate speaker units.

The projector uses laser diodes for 2000 lumens brightness at up to a 4096 x 2160 resolution. It is also capable of displaying 3D at 1080p. And it'll even output from a computer signal at up to 1920 x 1200 resolution.

The Sony 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector will be available in the US in the summer of 2014 for between $30,000 and $40,000. A UK price and release date has not been announced.