  Sony cloud TV service to take on cable and satellite providers in US

Sony has announced a live and on-demand cloud-based TV service to be delivered to US homes through multiple devices, including PlayStation 3, PS4, PS Vita, connected TVs and even the iPad.

Announced by CEO Andrew House during the company's CES 2014 opening keynote, the service will give "the most popular live TV programmes" combined with "a large library of video on demand content". It will also offer recording to the cloud functionality, like the TiVo Mini DVR also announced during the show.

Each user will have their own personalised menu, similar to Netflix's profiles system, and because it is powered by Sony systems, dynamic searching and filtering will be offered so you can find the content you are after instantly.

There will also be social aspects, helping you discover new channels based on friend recommendations or by seeing what they are watching at that precise moment. And various connected devices will be able to pick up the stream from where you left off.

"No other company in the world is better placed to lead the TV revolution than Sony," said House. "There are more than 70 million internet-enabled Sony devices in US living rooms today, including 25 million PlayStation 3 systems."

The service will launch in the US later this year. There is no word on whether it will expand to other territories, including the UK, in the future. That will depend on Sony partnering with local stations and broadcasters.