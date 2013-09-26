  1. Home
Sony VPL-VW1100ES replaces VW1000 as company's top-end 4K projector

Sony has announced a new 4K home cinema projector, the VPL-VW1100ES.

Designed to replace the VPL-VW1000ES Pocket-lint explored last year, the SXRD-based VW1100ES sits at the top of the company's range, which also includes the cheaper 4K projector VPL-VW500ES launched during the IFA trade show in Berlin this month, and the Full HD 3D VPL-HW55ES.

The newly unveiled model includes the new 4K Ultra HD standards, such as HDMI specification version 2.0, which can deliver 4K 60p content. In addition, it offers 2,000 ANSI-lumens of brightness and is capable of throwing a picture on to a screen of up to 300-inches in size.

Sony's Advanced Iris3 technology is on board to provide deep black levels, with Sony boasting a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 (dynamic).

The VPL-VW1100ES provides a number of installation options, with dual triggers, 2.1x motorised zoom, expanded lens shift, RS232 interface, control over IP and compatibility for many home automation systems. It's serious kit for a serious home cinema.

It is also 3D-capable, delivering Full HD to each eye, and uses Sony's Reality Creation picture engine to upscale standard, HD and Full HD content to 4K. The projector also has a dedicated algorithm to make the most of the extra information found on a "Mastered in 4K" Blu-ray disc.

It will be available from November. Price is yet to be announced, but the VW1000ES retailed for around £16,000 to give you a ballpark figure.

