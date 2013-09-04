  Sony's 4K video download service now available, offering up 70 titles for your consumption

Sony has announced the availability of its 4K Ultra HD Video Download service at IFA 2013.

The service is set to stream 4K content to Sony's previously announced $699 FMP-X1 4K media streamer and an accompanying Sony 4K television - indicating Sony is betting big on the success of 4K content, even if it will be an expensive endeavour at first for customers.

At launch, the Ultra HD Video Download service will offer "more than" 70 full-length 4K native films and TV shows from Sony Pictures and other production firms. Sony is expecting 100 titles by the end of the year.

Cinema buffs pay attention: launch titles include Breaking Bad, as well as movies including Moneyball, Think Like A Man, Premium Rush, Ghostbusters, The Amazing Spider-Man, Funny Girl, The Guns of Navarone and more.

TV episodes in 4K will cost FMP-X1 owners $3.99, while films start at $7.99 for a 24-hour rental, or $29.99 for a purchase. Content is certainly at no small price, but if you can afford the hardware you should be able to afford the content - right? Sony's 4K player can store up to 50 feature-length films, thanks to a 2TB internal hard drive.

A Sony exec confirmed in January that the company has no plans to bring 4K movie downloads outside of the US for now. UK customers will need to look on in envy, while their credit cards breathe a sigh of relief.