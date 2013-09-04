  Sony announces October availability for the world's first 65-inch curved LED TV

Sony didn't mention it during its IFA 2013 press event, but the company has taken the wraps off the world's first 65-inch, 1080p curved LED television set. The Sony S990A is now available for pre-order priced at $3,999 (£2,560), shipping in October for less than what's being asked for OLED versions of curved TVs.

Even though it's packing LED and not OLED, the S990A should impress, as it provides 65-inch screen real estate across Sony's exclusive "Triluminos" display for "accurate, deep and vibrant colours." Sony not only boasts about the colour, but also the curved nature that it says will provide a greater sense of a picture's depth and wider viewing angles than the traditional flat TV.

Beyond video, Sony also focuses on the sound power of the S990A. There's a 4-channel Multi-angle Live Speaker configuration that provides "surround sound-like" sound from flat panel speakers. There are eight front facing speakers (six front and two surround) that are angled in multiple directions.

As with all of its televisions, Sony is pushing its SideView app that provides a second-screen experience through smartphones. The app is available on Android, iOS, and Windows 8 letting customers control their TV, browse listings, get more information on shows, check friends’ viewing recommendations via social media, and more. There's also Smart Connect where customers can touch their NFC-capable smartphones to the TV to establish a connection.

The S990A will be available for $4,000 in the US this October. You can pre-order it now on Sony's website.