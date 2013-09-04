  Sony VPL-VW500ES helps a home cinema go 4K without breaking the bank

During its IFA press conference, Sony announced that it was to follow up the release of its first 4K home cinema projector - the VPL-VW1000ES released last year - with a cheaper, more accessible model - the VPL-VW500ES.

The 3D-capable projector will sit alongside the existing device in the line-up and similarly features a 4096 x 2160 resolution. It comes with HDMI 2.0 connectivity, a standard also announced during this year's IFA trade show in Berlin, and therefore can output 4K video at 60 frames-per-second. The previous HDMI standard didn't have the bandwidth for that.

The VW500ES also sports a Reality Creation super resolution 4K upscaler that allows it to find extra detail in 1080p content to create a sharper, finer picture. It won't be quite as detailed as genuine 4K UHD video content, but as there is a lack of that available at present, the scaler will make your existing Blu-ray collection look that little bit better.

There is also an original 4K upscaling technology that will make the most of Sony's own "Mastered in 4K" Blu-ray titles - a range of discs that dispense with the extras in favour of the highest picture quality available. Films such as the Spider-Man trilogy and the more recent Amazing Spider-Man will be available in that collection.

It specifications terms, the VW500ES has brightness of 1,700 ANSI-lumens and a claimed 200,000:1 contrast ratio. It boasts the company's proprietary Triluminos display technology and a 2.06 zoom powered lens with a wide shift range.

Although a price is yet to be revealed, Sony CEO Kaz Hirai claimed during the press conference that it will be "affordable". It will be available to buy from the end of October.