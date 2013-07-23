  Sony expands 'Mastered in 4K' Blu-ray collection with 5 new titles, including Spider-Man 2

While the world awaits affordable 4K content and the home entertainment kit to play it on, Sony has confirmed the second wave of Blu-rays in its "Mastered in 4K" collection.

Spider-Man 2, Godzilla, Men in Black, Moneyball and Pineapple Express join the previous ten titles released. They are all remastered versions of the movies taken from a 4K Ultra High Definition source. You can still play them in a conventional Blu-ray player or through a PS3, as they are 1080p 24fps transfers, but because of the higher resolution afforded by the 4K master, they each offer more detail and an expanded colour space.

The previous 10 titles are available in the US already but are still to hit the UK and include The Amazing Spider-Man, Total Recall (2012), Ghostbusters, Battle: Los Angeles, The Karate Kid (2010), Taxi Driver, Angels & Demons, Glory, The Other Guys and Spider-Man (2002). Amazon has The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man both listed for a 2 September release. They'll cost about the same as the original Blu-rays at around £11.

Because of the higher quality transfer on each disc, Sony has ditched any special features. These are for true home cinema buffs.

Pocket-lint visited Sony Pictures Studios in April to find out more about its 4K plans.