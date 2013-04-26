New Sony Football Mode lets you enhance stadium noise and ditch the commentary

Sony has created a "Football Mode" for its new BDV-N7100W 4K and 3D Blu-ray Home Cinema System that will let footie fans enhance the noise of the crowd in the stadium while at the same time allowing them to ditch the audio commentary.

Sony spent three days in a stadium in San Paulo, Brazil, recording the acoustics so it could replicate a stadium sound in your living room.

The BDV-N7100, when the mode is selected, uses the data Sony captured to enhance the crowd audio regardless of the match you are watching.

Rather like an equalizer mode on your phone or stereo, it doesn't require any input from the broadcasters, meaning it will work regardless of who's footage you are watching - DVD, Sky or the BBC, for example.

Understanding that at times the audio commentary is as dull as ditch water, Sony has also added the ability to turn it off altogether, again by monitoring the audio of what you are watching and simply cancelling it out through a specially-designed algorithm.

Treated to a demo of the new tech in Los Angeles, Pocket-lint can confirm that it does work, but it is also beholden to the quality of the audio captured at the event.

Because it is trying to be clever automatically rather than manually, how well it works will depend heavily on the quality of the audio captured (the bit rate of the recording, to be technical for a moment), the acoustics of the stadium and how they compare to the stadium in Brazil.

Sony tells us that although the mode has been created for football - and presumably specifically for the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 - Football Mode also enhances enjoyment of other sports such as rugby, tennis or motorsport.

The new feature will be available on the BDV-N7100W 4K and 3D Blu-ray Home Cinema System. We will make sure we put the new feature to the test in our full review when we get the final retail product in the office.