Sony Bravia X9 TV owners treated to 4K photo galleries from Nat. Geo
Sony has confirmed that owners of its new 4K televisions which go on sale in the UK later this year will be able to access a 4K Picture Gallery to help them show off their new 4K televisions.
Available in the UK, France, and Germany, Sony will team up with National Geographic as well as leverage it's Sony World Photography Awards photo collection to help users promote "the best photo experience on 4K TV".
PlayView is already available on the PS3 and has been for some time, but the new offering will be exclusive to those who buy the flagship 4K X9 range.
Aside from National Geographic photos, the new service also plans to offer historic paintings including works from Leonardo Di Vinci. If users have a PS3, they will also have the ability to enable the console to upscale their current photos automatically to 4K resolution - something Sony says will also only be available to X9 customers.
The new 4K sets, the XBR-55X900A (55-inch) and XBR-65X900A (65-inch) are expected to launch in the UK in July, Sony tells Pocket-lint, though the company has yet to set a price. In the US the 4K Ultra HD LED TVs will cost $4,999 and $6,999 respectively.
