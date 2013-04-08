  1. Home
Sony reveals $699 FMP-X1 4K media streamer to accompany its televsions


Sony has announced the pricing and availability for its 4K media streamer, dubbed the FMP-X1, after revealing the same for its 55-inch and 65-inch 4K television lineup. 

It will be available this summer for $699 (£455), though IT won't have access to Sony's online 4K distribution service right out of the gate. Instead the FMP-X1 will have 10 feature films and video shorts at launch, to show off the 4K resolution. Bad Teacher, Battle: Los Angeles, The Bridge on the River Kwai, The Karate Kid (2010), Salt, Taxi Driver, That’s My Boy, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Other Guys and Total Recall (2012) will all be included. 

Even though it's delayed, the 4K movie downloads the FMP-X1 will provide sound especially compelling. Users will be given access to a fee-based video distribution service offering a library of 4K titles from Sony Pictures Entertainment and other distributors, according to the company.

A Sony exec confirmed in January that the company has no plans to bring 4K movie downloads outside of the US for now.

This is frustrating for prospective buyers of Sony 4K televisions in the UK who want to experience the world's first 4K video distribution service that goes right along with the TV. Customers will be able to buy 4K discs, but won't be able to download them right from their couch unless they're in the US. 

Sony also revealed that the XBR-55X900A (55-inch) and XBR-65X900A (65-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED TVs will be available for $4,999 and $6,999 respectively, both online and in retail stores beginning 21 April. 

