  Sony prices its 55-inch and 65-inch 4K LED TVs at $4,999 and $6,999, available 21 April

Sony's 55 and 65-inch 4K televisions, announced at CES 2013, will be available to the masses beginning 21 April.

Sony says the XBR-55X900A (55-inch) and XBR-65X900A (65-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED TVs will be available for $4,999 (£3,260) and $6,999 (£4,565) respectively, both online and in retail stores. No UK pricing has been revealed by the Japan-based technology company.

Both sets are passive 3D, shipping with four pairs of 3D glasses in the box. Built-in Wi-Fi is also present, providing downloadable content from the Sony Entertainment Network. The 4K televisions feature USB playback and the ability for control with an included NFC remote.

In addition to the 4K quality, sound will also be a step up from the traditional HD television. An integrated 65-watt, front-facing speaker system is included.

We got our first look at both versions of Sony's 4K Bravia line at CES 2013, where we found the 4K images, powered by a two-chip 4K X-Reality PRO picture engine, to look relatively stunning. Colours were also incredibly vibrant and motion silky smooth.

To accompany the 4K televisions, Sony also announced a $699 4K content streamer. It will be available this summer for $699, but won't have access to Sony's online 4K distribution service right out of the gate. Instead the FMP-X1 will have 10 feature films and video shorts at launch to show-off the 4K resolution, with Bad Teacher, The Karate Kid (2010) and The Other Guys among titles included.

In the past, 4K televisions have been priced fairly high. With Sony's flagship 4K models, the pricing is a bit more reasonable.

Will you be jumping on-board with 4K?