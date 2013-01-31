  Sony: No plans to take 4K movie downloads outside of the US

A Sony exec has confirmed that the company has no plans to bring 4K movie downloads outside of the US for now, after its flagship 4K television was announced at CES 2013.

Inside CL reports that Sony UK TV and home entertainment business head Paul Gyles said: "Our official press comment is 'No plans for Europe at this stage'. It's a United States-only thing."

Marketing manager Chris Trewhitt added: "4K is extremely important to us as a corporation. That's because we're involved in 4K from the start, from producing the cameras and filming, to distributing content via Sony Pictures and then displaying 4K in cinemas and the home."

This is frustrating for prospective buyers of Sony 4K televisions in the UK who want to experience the world's first 4K video distribution service that goes right along with the TV. Customers will be able to buy 4K discs, but sadly won't be able to download them right from their couch unless they're in the US. Sony says it is now focusing on upscaling 1080p content to 4K.

Sony announced its 84-inch flagship Bravia X900A 4K Ultra HD TV at CES 2013, expected to launch later this year with a price tag of £25,000. We got a few moments of hands-on time with the set, and were impressed with the content that was upscaled from 1080p to 4K.

With the lack of movie downloads, this may turn-off a handful of potential Sony 4K customers worldwide. However, it won't stop some. According to Sony: "The Prince of Dubai recently went into Harrods and ordered six of them."