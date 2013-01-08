Sony announces 8 new TVs at CES including LED and LCD offerings

Sony has rolled out another seven new televisions at CES, in addition to the 4K Bravia X900A,

Starting with the top-of-the-line Bravia W900A edge lit LED, the whole collections is packed with Sony's first-class tech.

This means Triluminous display technology for sharpness and clarity, X-Reality Pro, Motionflow XR 960 and Active 3D with a pair of glasses. Built in Wi-Fi and an NFC remote as well as USB playback complete the feature set. The W900A will ship in spring in a 55-inch option

Next is the Sony Bravia W802A LED 3D -1080p of course, with X-Reality Pro, Motionflow XR240 and four pairs of passive 3D glasses in the box. Wi-Fi is built in, as is MHL and USB playback. The TV will come in both 47-inch and 55-inch options in the spring.

Then comes the Sony Bravia W650A LED Full HD 3D. This LED screen has the same feature set as the W802A but adds in dynamic S-Force 3D surround sound. It will also ship in spring but only in 32-inch size.

The big boy of the bunch is the Sony Bravia R550A LED Full HD screen. Edge-lit, with the XR 240 Motionflow and Clear Resolution Enhancer, this is going to be the home cinema of the group. It also uses RVU full DirecTV and HD DVR functionality without requiring additional receivers. The screen will start at 50-inch and go all the way up to 70-inches.

The other big TV in the range is the R520A, again with all the same functionality as the above but available only in 70 and 60-inch versions.

The more basic members of the Sony TV family are the Bravia R450A and R400A. The 450 is 1080p, with the 400 720p. Both are 60Hz panels and have MHL and USB playback. The R400 will ship only in 32-inch form and the R450 in 40-inch.

All the TV sets are going to be available in the spring.